FRSC recovers 11 stolen vehicles with database

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has confirmed that nothing less than11 stolen vehicles were recovered from Zone 4 of the Commission.

The Zonal Commanding Officer of Zone 4, comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunjuq, stated that 11 stolen vehicles were recovered by the Zone in the last one year and handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution.

He said the stolen vehicles were discovered at the point of re-registration and uploading of the vehicle details to the National Database across the Zone.

“The vehicles recovered were; six Toyota Corolla, two Toyota Camry, one Toyota Tacoma, one, Pontiac Vibe and one Mazda 323.”

Olagunju while making this known to the public advised vehicle owners to always follow due process in the registration of their vehicles, as having correct vehicle details such as Chassis and Engine numbers, Vehicle Type, Make, Model and Owners details in the National Vehicle Central Data Bank will make re-registration of such vehicles if stolen, impossible.

The Commander reiterated the importance of vehicle registration and number plate procurement as mandated in Section 10 (4) of the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment) Act, 2007 and Regulation 2 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 as amended.

Dr Olagunju further enjoined vehicle owners to always abide by relevant Regulations such as Regulation 12 on Change of Vehicle Ownership, Regulation 13 on Change of Vehicle Colour, Regulation 14 on Replacement of engine of the already registered vehicle and Regulations 36-39 on Vehicle Identification Number.

He further disclosed further, that these measures are to ensure the Safety and Security of vehicles which aid prompt retrieval of stolen vehicles.

In a release signed by the Acting Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olusegun Owoeye, in Jos, the Zonal Commander observed that most of these recovered vehicles were carted away during a house robbery, armed robbery and from unmanned parking lots such as during public functions/ceremony at different locations across the Country.

The Zonal Commanding Officer said the Corps has been collaborating with the Police, Boards of Internal Revenue and other sister agencies as part of efforts in ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He assured that the Corps would continue to deploy appropriate technology in tackling Safety and Security issues in the Road Traffic Safety and Administration Strategies.

He however enjoined to always verify the identity of car ownership through the National Vehicle Identification Scheme office (NVIS) or through the Information Verification Portal (nvis.frsc.gov.ng) before buying “Second hand”/Used Vehicles in order to avoid buying stolen vehicles, while he also admonished the public to promptly report any case of the stolen vehicle to the appropriate authority for tracking and possible recovery.

The Zonal Commanding Officer called on all road users to always observe traffic rules, regulations and COVID-19 protocols.

