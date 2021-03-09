IWD: Speak up for more space in leadership, Sanwo-Olu charges womenfolk

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, tasked the womenfolk to fight for more space to take up leadership positions in the country, saying biased views against womenfolk would have to be eradicated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this charge in his keynote address during the commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

March 8 of every year is the day set aside globally to celebrate women.

This year’s event tagged, ‘Choose to challenge,’ was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; the First Lady of the state, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat and chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon Mojisola Alli-Macaulay.

Also at the event were the Chairman, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Non-governmental organizations, market men and women, dignitaries from public and private enterprises among others.

“I lend my voice to the media slogan in the year 2021 International Women’s Day #Choose to Challenge. I challenge you all to continue to amplify your voices in your quest for gender equality and desire to occupy more space in leadership at the very top. Challenging stereotypes, eradicating bias views and widening your perceptions are vital to an equal and enabled world. Given the opportunity and support, there is no limit to what a woman can achieve.

“The government and people of Lagos State are delighted to join the global community in celebrating our women, wives, mothers, sisters and daughters in Lagos State on this occasion of the Year 2021 International Women’s Day, even as we grapple with the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic. I particularly congratulate the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Cecilia Bolaji Dada and her team for all their efforts in promoting the cause of women in Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Women in Leadership Achieving an Equal Future in COVID-19 World, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the roles women had been playing in tackling the pandemic worldwide as vital, saying female doctors, nurses and caregivers had been working side by side with men in the fight against the pandemic since the outbreak of the virus a year ago, to save lives and give hope for a healthier and more prosperous future.

“It is, therefore, appropriate to appreciate these women for their courage, passion, professionalism and all that they have put into the fight to save humanity against the rage of the deadly virus. We must also use this occasion to remember those who have lost their lives in the process of saving the lives of others. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

“For us as a government, issues concerning women and youths have remained on our priority list since the inception of this administration. As a man, father, husband and by the special grace of God, the governor of Lagos State, I acknowledge the role women play in the development of any society and what the society stands to lose by denying women the opportunity to actualize their potentials. Today, I stand before you as a champion of HEFORSHE in Lagos State,” the governor said.

“This administration through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Ministry of Youths and Social Development and Ministry of Wealth Creation has continued to prioritize the training and empowerment of women.

“About 50,000 women and youths have been trained and empowered in various skills and vocations that will enable them to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

“To further demonstrate our commitment to the cause of women in Lagos State, this administration has declared zero tolerance for all forms of domestic violence against women and young ladies; particularly rape. Government agencies such as the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, Citizens Mediation Centre, WAPA, Office of Public Defender and etc have our full backing in their daily efforts to tackle the menace of domestic violence against our women and young ladies,” he added.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who is a medical practitioner, saluted the courage of female caregivers, front-line medical practitioners, female activists and political leaders who responded and worked day and night to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that a lot of women were at risk while also dealing with various types of Gender-Based Violence; particularly rape which is largely referred to as a pandemic within the pandemic, but quickly said that the issue of inequalities was still very prevalent in most climes in spite of doggedness of women and their efforts to end COVID-19.

“As a Medical Practitioner, wife and mother, I salute the courage of female caregivers, front-line medical practitioners, female activists and political leaders who respond and work day and night to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of women are at risk while also dealing with various types of Gender-Based Violence; particularly rape which is largely referred to as a pandemic within the pandemic. In spite of our doggedness and efforts to end COVID-19, the issue of inequalities is still very prevalent in most climes. Women still face significant cultural, socio-economic and political barriers to accessing leadership,” she said.

She, therefore, urged women to take their destinies in their hands, saying it was time to think big and aim high.

“It is time to think big and aim high. It is time to challenge ourselves, like the media slogan for 2021 International Women Day says #Choose to Challenge,” Dr Sanwo-Olu said.

In her welcome address, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon Cecilia Dada said there was a lot of room for women at the top and, therefore, the need for women to strive and work harder so that the sky would not be their limit but the starting point.

“I, therefore, call on women in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole that there is a lot of room for us at the top. We must strive and work harder so that the sky will not be our limit but the starting point, we can go beyond the sky to the very top. I also urge our men to give us more support to express our unique talents and God-given opportunities,” she said.

