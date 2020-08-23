FRSC, driving schools adopt safety, training resolutions

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Driving School Associations (DSA) have adopted resolutions towards the promotion of quality drivers’ training and ensuring safety on Nigeria roads.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and representatives of DSA disclosed these resolutions in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the associations that attended the meeting include Nigeria Driving School Proprietors Association (NDSPA), Association of Driving Instructors of Nigeria (ADIN) and Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN).

“The three associations were encouraged to close ranks by working as a team to forge a common front for the development of quality driver training and safety on the roads.

“Interested Driving Schools shall put in place appropriate machinery for the training of motorcycle and tricycle riders.

“Driving schools to be re-categorised based on their capacity for training of applicants for driver’s licence including class ‘A’ drivers licence.

“Only driving schools that have the capacity to train motorcycle and tricycle riders and have been re-categorized as such shall be allowed to train and issue a certificate to an applicant for class ‘A’ drivers licence,” it stated.

The statement said that a technical Committee to be chaired by the DCM Training with two representatives from each of the three associations shall be set up to meet.

This it stated was to review the standards and criteria for Driving School Operations and allied matters with a report to be submitted.

It also stated that representatives of the three associations shall form part of the State Committee for inspection of new driving schools for certification.

It stated the payment for the generation of a certificate shall be N500 only for motor vehicles and N200 only for motorcycles and tricycles

FRSC also stated that the fee payable for renewal of instructor’s certificate shall be determined by the technical committee.

“A Monitoring and Evaluation (MaE) unit shall be set up by the three associations in each state and FCT to monitor activities.

“While the Corps shall carry out periodic audits to ensure that the activities of Driving Schools conform with set standards and legal requirements,” it stated.

According to the agreement, DSAs are encouraged to promote articulated vehicle wings in their various member driving schools.

In the same vein, the statement said that to ensure funding, Driving Schools were encouraged to take advantage of Federal Government SMEs loans.

It stated that the FRSC corps would only increase the slot for driving schools that comply with the requirements and guidelines.

(NAN)

