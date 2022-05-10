Four teachers arraigned over Chrisland School Dubai sex tape

The Nigeria Police has arraigned four teachers of the Chrisland School before a Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, for allegedly concealing a sex tape of a student which went viral in April.

The teachers were said to have supervised the students’ trip to Dubai.

The affected teachers are Oladotun Sotunde, Elesho Tajudeen, Ajiboye Ahmed and a female teacher, Rhoda Olanipekun.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge which borders on conspiracy and attempt to pervert justice.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police officer in charge of the Legal Department at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Mrs Yetunde Cardoso, said that the defendants committed the offence on April 25, 2022, at Chrisland School, in Victoria Garden City, Idimu, Lagos.





She said that the defendants were asked to accompany and supervise the students to Dubai for a world school game.

According to her, the students engaged in indecent sexual acts while on the trip and a 13-year-old student made a sex tape which the teachers conspired to conceal.

She stated that the teachers allegedly obstructed the course of justice by hiding the indecent acts of the students’ sex video before it later went viral.

The offence was said to have contravened the provisions of 411 and 97 (1) (3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

After their arraignment and a plea of not guilty, the presiding Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 each with three responsible sureties each in like sum.

Adeola held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN), and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

She further directed that one of the sureties must be a landowner, but all of them must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Magistrate Adebayo ruled that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 13 for mention.

Section 97 provides seven years imprisonment for the offence of attempting to pervert justice while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…