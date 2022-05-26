Four passengers hurt as bus hits bridge in Sheffield

Four passengers were injured when a double-decker bus hit a pedestrian footbridge and crushed its roof.

Pictures from the scene show severe damage to the vehicle after its attempt to pass under the bridge linking Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre to its car park.

Four people suffered minor injuries while the driver was unhurt but left in shock, operator First said.

The company said it had launched a full investigation into Wednesday’s crash.

Operations director Rob Hughes said: “Support was provided for the people involved in the incident to assist them with onward travel arrangements.”

