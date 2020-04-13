Four kidnappers, eight miscreants, 16 cultists land in police net in Kogi

NO fewer than 28 suspected criminals have been arrested at different locations in the last seven days across Kogi State as Kogi Government sustained the war against criminals in the state.

The criminals were arrested by the Joint Task Force of State Vigilante Service and the Neigbourhood Watch.

Among those arrested were four kidnappers who confessed to be abducting the people of Dekina and Bassa local government areas.

Also, over 16 suspected cultists who confessed to be from Ankpa Local Government Area Of Kogi State were arrested in Olamaboro Local Government Area where they were carrying out initiation of new members.

The cult group also confessed to have carried out several armed robbery operations on Ankpa-Okpo-Otukpa road.

Similarly, an eight-member gang of miscreants who were involved in disrupting the peace around Anyigba and Egume areas of Dekina Local Government Area Of the state were also apprehended by the security agencies when they led masquerades into the mosque during Islamic congregational prayers in order to spark up religious crisis.

While handing over the suspected criminals to the police at Okpo Division, the leaders of the Security Groups, Mr Usman Okoliko, the Chairman of Vigilante in Imane; and Mr Iliyasu Abubakar, Chairman of the Neigbourhood watch, in their separate remarks, said that the activities of the group had gone beyond cultism as they were engaged in armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the areas.

Speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Dekina Local Government Area, Mr Ishaq Shaibu, described the suspected criminals as miscreants who were bent on creating trouble in the local government area.

Shaibu urged parents and guardians to report their children and wards who they knew was into any form of criminal activities.