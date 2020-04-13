Kwara to commence trial of coronavirus lockdown offenders

Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Sulyman Kawu, has designated magistrate courts in the state to hear and determine breaches of the lockdown regulation and other related extant laws in the state.

In a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the state High Court, Serifat Bola Olanipekun, in Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday, the development followed the signing of the Kwara State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 and the issuance of restriction of both human and vehicular movements order by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The statement, which said that the courts in Kwara would commence sitting on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, added that commencement of the trial would help to protect lives of the citizenry against the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

“For the information of relevant stakeholders and members of the public, the admittance of offenders/defendants, legal practitioners, prosecutors and others into the courtrooms shall be strictly on a case by case basis and only after they have been subjected to temperature checks, handwashing and other sanitary measures put in place at the court premises.

“In addition, sitting arrangements in the courtrooms shall be in strict compliance with the social distancing guidelines issued by the relevant bodies.

“His Lordship urges members of the public to strictly comply with the restriction order of the government by staying at home and to avoid gathering in crowds for protection of all and sundry”, the statement said.

