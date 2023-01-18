Four die in Ondo road crash

Four persons lost their lives in a lone ghastly accident in Opa community on the busy Ondo/ Akure highway in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who confirmed the death of four persons in the fatal motor accident attributed the accident to overspeeding, and said the crash occurred at about 5 pm.

The Ondo Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Ezekiel Sonallah, said the accident involved a Silver Color Toyota Corolla with number plate RSH 196AX and a Green Nissan Almera with number plate JTA279EJ heading to Ondo city from Akure.

He said, “The number of people involved is 11, four male adults, five female adults and two male children.

“Three female adults and one male adult died in the crash.”

Sonallah said the injured victims had been taken to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo, while the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue.

The FRSC boss further said that the victims’ luggage had been handed over to the police.

He cautioned drivers to always pay attention at all times while behind the wheel to protect people and property.