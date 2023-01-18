Oyo NSCDC commandant charges officers to protect INEC facilities, electoral materials, others

As the preparations for the 2023 general elections continue, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Michael Adaralewa, has charged officers to ensure the protection of all facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), its personnel as well as electoral materials in the state.

The Commandant gave the directive in Ibadan during the monthly briefing with all heads of departments, Area Commanders, unit heads and all operational heads at Area ‘A’ Command, Railway quarters.

He said that the facilities and materials are critical national assets and infrastructure which form part of the core mandate of NSCDC.

Adaralewa stated further that his command had also mapped out strategies of policing before, during and after the general elections in 2023.

The Commandant disclosed that the training of officers and men of the Corps would commence in earnest in accordance with the Commandant General’s order on compulsory training of officers in line with the electoral guidelines for the uniformed personnel.





According to him, “if the 2023 general elections in the country go well, it’s a plus to the security operations of the nation.”

The commandant charged the NSCDC officers and men to be focused, disciplined and conduct themselves and not foil the rules concerning fundamental human rights during the ongoing political campaigns and the election proper.

In addition, Adaralewa enjoined the state residents to join hands with all security agencies by providing them with adequate and timely information to protect them better.