Fountain University, Osogbo, to honour Professor Falola

Fountain University, Osogbo, will on Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14, honour Professor Toyin Falola, the eminent and global scholar of the humanities. The events, marking the university’s convocation, include two days of activities. On the 13th is a conference in Falola’s honour.

This international colloquium is the first of its kind in the history of Fountain University, Osogbo. The conference organisers have earlier published a note of invitation to participate in the colloquium [visit bit.ly/fuo-colloquium]. It is worthy of note that the presentations at the colloquium will later be published by an international publishing house.

The university will be having its convocation on the 14th of January. During the proceedings, an honorary doctorate will be awarded to the renowned professor of history, Toyin Falola.

Toyin Falola is a Professor of History, University Distinguished Teaching Professor, and the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities, the University of Texas at Austin.

He is an Honorary Professor, University of Cape Town, and Extraordinary Professor of Human Rights, University of the Free State.

He had served as the General Secretary of the Historical Society of Nigeria, the President of the African Studies Association, Vice-President of UNESCO Slave Route Project, and the Kluge Chair of the Countries of the South, Library of Congress.

He is a member of the Scholars’ Council, Kluge Center, the Library of Congress.

He has received over 30-lifetime career awards and 14 honorary doctorates.

He has written extensively on the humanities, including The Humanities in Africa: Knowledge Production, Universities, and the Production of Knowledge, and a forthcoming book by Rochester University Press, Decolonizing African Studies: Knowledge Production, Agency, and Voices.

Professor Toyin Falola is a celebrated author, editor, writer, poet, academic leader, organizer, teacher, Pan-Africanist, and a visionary of extraordinary grace, talent and accomplishments.

An author and editor of over 150 books on Africa and the African Diaspora, he has been invited to speak in all continents, and in over 60 countries, and widely proclaimed as Africa’s preeminent historian and one of the major intellectuals of our time.

Many of his books have received awards, defined various fields, and inspired the writings of various critical works. He manages five distinguished scholarly monograph series, and serves on the board of over 20 journals. Being a global icon in African Studies, Toyin Falola has received several honorary doctorates across the globe.

