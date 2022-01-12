Police arrest suspected killer of 300 level student of Unijos, Jenifer Anthony

The Police in Plateau State has arrested a young man identified as Moses Okon, fingered to have killed Miss Jennifer Anthony a 300 level student of the University of Jos for ritual in a hotel in Jos, Plateau State recently.

It would be recalled that Miss Jenifer Anthony was lured into a hotel by her boyfriend Moses Okon who was also a student of Zoology department University of Jos last week and murdered in a barbaric manner.

The suspect was said to have drugged the lady and used various instruments to remove his eyes and other vital parts of her body before he bolted away from the hotel after the dastardly act.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after parading the suspect, Plateau State Commissioner of Police Mr Batholomew Onyeka disclosed that the suspected killer of Miss Jenifer Anthony whose lifeless body was found mutilated on a new year day at Domus Pacis Guest House, Jos by a man named Moses Oko has been apprehended.

“The man aged 20 years, suspected to be her boyfriend fled after committing the crime, the Command in a bid to arrest the perpetrator launched an aggressive manhunt on the suspect and tactically trailed him to Benue State where he was arrested by hawked-eye police operatives of the Command”

He said the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is completed and urged members of the public who still have more information on how the incident happened to contact the command.

He also pointed out the men of the Command have rescued Mrs Tabitha Silas Vem wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Plateau State Government House and one Dr Samuel Audu ‘m’ of Barkin Ladi area of Plateau State who was kidnapped recently.

According to him, combined team of Police operatives and other security agencies in a rescue operation, stormed and combed the bushes around Sho Village and rescued the victims unhurt on Tuesday at about 11: 00 am.

The Commissioner of Police further stated that the victims were stabilized and reunited with their families.