Oluwadunsin Bolaji, the accomplished entrepreneur and founder of the renowned Afrocentric Accessory Brand, DunsinCraft Collection, has been appointed as the Public Relations Manager (PRM) of the esteemed association.

This prestigious appointment marks a momentous achievement for Oluwadunsin Bolaji, highlighting her dedication to empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering positive change within the business landscape.

With a trailblazing entrepreneurial journey that has garnered acclaim and admiration,

Oluwadunsin Bolaji has emerged as an influential figure within the industry. The success of DunsinCraft Collection, a brand that seamlessly merges African heritage and contemporary fashion, has catapulted Oluwadunsin into the spotlight as a visionary leader, inspiring countless aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.

As the newly appointed PRM of the AWE Alumnae Association, Oluwadunsin brings a wealth of expertise, passion, and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

Her remarkable achievements in building a thriving business from scratch have positioned her as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The AWE Alumnae Association, renowned for its commitment to empowering women and

fostering a supportive network, has made a brilliant choice in electing Oluwadunsin Bolaji as the PRM. With her extensive experience in public relations, branding, and marketing, Oluwadunsin is perfectly poised to elevate the association’s visibility, strengthen its relationships with stakeholders, and promote the achievements of its members.

In addition to her impressive entrepreneurial journey, Oluwadunsin is also known for her

dedication to uplifting women entrepreneurs through mentorship, workshops, and community engagement. Her commitment to empowering others and advocating for inclusivity aligns seamlessly with the mission of the AWE Alumnae Association, making her appointment all the more fitting and promising.

Upon accepting the appointment, Oluwadunsin expressed her gratitude and shared her vision

for the future: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the PRM of the AWE Alumnae

Association. This role presents a tremendous opportunity to further empower and support

women entrepreneurs. I am excited to leverage my experience and passion to amplify the �voices of our talented members and foster an environment that nurtures innovation,

collaboration, and growth.�

As Oluwadunsin assumes her role as the PRM of the AWE Alumnae Association, there is a

palpable sense of anticipation within the entrepreneurial community. Her appointment

represents a powerful affirmation of the association’s commitment to empowering women and promoting excellence in entrepreneurship.

With her exceptional leadership, innovative thinking, and dedication to the cause, Oluwadunsin is poised to make a lasting impact and inspire a new generation of women entrepreneurs.

As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to

Oluwadunsin Bolaji. Her appointment stands as a testament to her hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering commitment to empowering women in business. We eagerly anticipate

witnessing the positive change and transformative initiatives that will unfold under her capable leadership.





Oluwadunsin’s appointment serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring

entrepreneurs, encouraging them to dream big, overcome challenges, and strive for greatness.

Their journey exemplifies the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to pursue their �entrepreneurial dreams.