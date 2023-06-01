THE Nigerian Navy has returned a Norwegian-registered vessel, MT Heroic Idun, caught attempting to steal Nigeria’s crude oil in August 2022.

The navy arrested the oil tanker and its 26 Indian, Pilipino, Sri Lankan and Polish nationals in August 2022, and later convicted them in court and fined $15 million.

Commanding officer, Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Mohammed Adamu, handed over the tanker to its owner, Idun Maritime Limited at Bonny, Rivers, after it met with the conditions of its plea bargain.

He said after the seizure of the merchant ship, its crew were charged to the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt in January.

“The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), MT Heroic Idun and its 26 foreign crew were arrested after entering Nigeria’s waters unauthorised with intent to lift crude oil.

“Subsequently, they were charged to court and later pleaded guilty as well as elected voluntarily to enter into a plea bargain agreement with Nigeria.

“The vessel and its crew also agreed to make restitution to the Federal Government.

“The plea bargain was in the interest of justice, public and for public policy interest in line with Section 270 (5) (a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015,” he said.

Adamu said after the conviction and sentencing by the court, MT Heroic Idun and its owners were mandated to pay conviction fines and restitution.