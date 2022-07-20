Foundation launches trainers’ booklet on prevention of drug abuse among young people

A youth development foundation, Busaosowo Foundation, has published and launched a drug abuse prevention trainers’ booklet for school-based education in order to stem the tide of drug abuse in Nigeria.

At the virtual launch of the booklet on June 26 in commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, the Executive Director of the Enugu State-based foundation, Busaosowo Bisong, said the booklet was developed in an

the effort to rescue youths from abusing drugs and for them to build resilience and resistance against drug abuse.

“As parts of our efforts to see that the number of young people experimenting with drugs is reduced, Busaosowo Foundation has developed and published the Drug Abuse Prevention Trainers’ Booklet designed to be used by

teachers, parents and drug educators to prepare young people to make informed choices regarding drug abuse.

“The information contained in this booklet will help young people build resistance against drug abuse. It is written in simple language and it is available in print and electronic format on the foundation’s website,” Bisong said.

Bisong believes that with the right education, Nigeria would be rescued from the verge of becoming a drug-endemic nation.

He also said that adults with a level of influence on young people should join hands in the prevention of drug abuse rather than apportion blame.

“Nigeria is almost on the verge of witnessing a drug abuse epidemic among young people. The National Drug Control Master Plan of Nigeria (2021-2025) revealed that over 17.6 million Nigerians that engage in drug abuse are between the ages of 15 and 64 years.

“There are reports in recent times to show the ravaging effects of crystal meth (popularly known as mkpurummiri), colorado (synthetic marijuana), codeine and glue sniffing on our young people in the east, west and the

northern parts of the country.

“The reaction for most people when they see young people experimenting with drug abuse is that of blame. If we must stop our young people from drug abuse, we must do more than condemn them or blame their actions on youthful

exuberance.

“If we must do more than accuse young people of being rebellious and incapable of making the right decisions, everyone with a measure of influence over children and young people needs to be actively involved in promoting drug abuse prevention strategies beginning from homes and schools,” he said.

Bisong said to begin the first phase of the distribution of the printed copies of the booklet, 50 schools across Nigeria would be selected and the teachers in the selected schools trained on how to use the booklet in a school

setting following an indication of interest by schools.

The 24-page booklet was produced by the Busaosowo Foundation with support from Global Youth Driving Change.

