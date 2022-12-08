Foundation grants tech scholarship to 100 students in Akwa-Ibom

The Chief Executive Officer of Middey, a leading mobile banking app in Nigeria, John Mfon John, has through his foundation, MFONation, granted a scholarship worth two million naira to one hundred students in different areas of tech in Akwa Ibom State.

The Akwa Ibom-born entrepreneur who turned a year older on November 22, as part of his birthday celebrations, instituted the rolling scholarship scheme for aspiring techies in the state.

The fintech innovator speaking with Tribune Online recently disclosed that he was inspired to give back to the system and help grow the tech industry in Akwa Ibom State as the new oil for development and financial freedom.

Mr John further maintained that the 100 beneficiaries who were carefully selected from a preliminary entry that had over a thousand applicants will undertake their tech training at Blockmay ICT Solutions & Roothub, two of the most profound tech communities in the Akwa Ibom State.

The Computer Science graduate of the University of Uyo who just completed his NYSC program described himself as a happy man, one who is passionate about humanity. Thus, his commitment to ‘always sowing happiness in any way possible.’

He noted that Akwa Ibom is a fertile ground for technology to grow, adding that it is important to lay the foundation now.

He described his foundation, MFONation as a group of like minds, birthed while he was a student at the University of Uyo.

The tech whiz also took out time to share highlights about his newly launched Middey App, which according to him, was designed to smoothen online financial transactions:

“Middey is here to make life easier. It is one of the most user-friendly fintech apps in Nigeria at the moment. With Middey, you can pay for basically everything”, the young tech founder said.

“Middey stands between your bank and you to make your transactions very smooth and smart.

“Our focus at Middey is the speed of transactions, user compatibility, and solving daily financial issues. For instance, your money can never hang when done with Middey. Middey naturally places your business in the smart lane”, he narrated.





Meanwhile, Middey is already gaining widespread usage in top cities in Nigeria. Last year, the fintech company unveiled ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Queen Atang as one of its flagship ambassadors.

The company, according to the CEO is continuing on its expansion drive into greater adoption and usage, especially by business owners.

