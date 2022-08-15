Foundation gives prize award worth millions of naira to students in Oyo

The founder, Omi Aanu Foundation, Ambassador Debo Adesina, has called on parents and guardians to take educational needs of their wards as a priority.

He said for children to perform excellently, adequate provision must be made to cater for their needs in school, just as he added that this would encourage them to face their studies.

Adesina, in a statement signed by Kikelomo Abimbola shortly after the presentation of prize awards to different categories of students in seven secondary and 11 primary schools in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State, stated that he was impressed with students who without books, writing materials, among others still perform excellently.

He urged parents to make sacrifices for the educational development of their children, stressing that education is the only inheritance that could be bequeathed to children.

Adesina further said that the prize award was part of his scholarship empowerment programme organised for students of all categories to cater for their education needs, which cut across all public primary schools and community grammar schools in seven principal communities in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of the state.

The beneficiaries of the award were overall best five students in the school examinations in JSS and SSS classes as well as 10 overall pupils in Pry 3 to 5 classes.

Adesina also charged individuals, groups and corporate organisations within and outside the council, to come to the aid of indigent students, noting that harsh economic realities have made it impossible for government to meet all the needs of the citizens.

He commended efforts of the teachers for dedication to their duties and implored students to face their studies and make the best use of their youthful years for them to be useful to the society in future.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE