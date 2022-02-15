Foundation donates intervention drugs to Unizik teaching hospital, others in Anambra

Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation has donated Critical Health Intervention Drugs to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi, Anambra State.

Other beneficiaries are the Iyienu Mission Hospital Ogidi in Idemili LGA, Akwudo Nnewi Diocesan Mission Hospital Nnewi, in Nnewi North LGA, Oraifite Referral Health Centre, Ozubulu Referral Health Centre and Ihembosi Referral Health Centre, all in Ekwusigo local govt.

Tribune Online gathered that the drugs were received at various places by the Officers in charge of the Health facilities.

The drugs include; Azithromycin for wide variety of bacterial infections, Tamsulosi used to treat men who have symptoms of enlarged Prostrate Gland, Simvastatin, used to treat high cholesterol & Triglyceride(fat) levels in the Blood. Also prevents medical problems (eg. heart attacks, strokes) caused by clogged vessels, Omeprazole delayed-release capsule, reduces the amount of acid in Ur stomach, Atorvastatin Calcium lowers ‘bad’ cholesterol and fats, as well as raises ‘good’ cholesterol in the blood. Reduces cholesterol made by the liver, 6 hand sanitisers are used to kill many viruses/bacteria/microorganisms on the hands.

The drugs are to be administered free of charge, according to the donors, Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation.

The Foundation says the Critical Health Intervention Drugs needed for surgeries and other major operations. And that the drugs valuated at #11million.

Receiving their own drugs consignment at the Iyienu Mission Hospital, Ogidi, on Tuesday, the Hospital Administrator, Reverend Canon Okwuchukwu, commended the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation for her giant strides in humanitarian services adding that their programs & projects are touching millions of lives across the nation.

He disclosed that the parents/grandparents of Engr. Sir Emeka Okwuosa was born at the Iyienu Mission Hospital and assured that the drugs will be put to good use to enable many people to boost their health status.

Meanwhile, the State Of the Art Specialist Hospital was built by the Foundation at Oraifite in memory of Dame Irene Okwuosa, mother of Engr. Okwuosa would be commissioned in a couple of weeks at Oraifite.