No court can stop us from impeaching deputy governor, says Zamfara Assembly

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has said no court can stop them from their plan to impeach the Deputy Governor, Mahadi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau.

The members also maintained that their action had not violated any of their constitutional responsibilities in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday evening at the committee chamber of the Assembly in Gusau, Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Information, Honourable Shamsudeen Hassan Bosko, said they were exercising their constitutional obligations.

“We are ready to present allegations against the Deputy Governor to the investigative panel constituted by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu,” he said.

Bosko said 18 members had endorsed notice of impeachment of the deputy governor, adding that the number had constituted the requirement to impeach the deputy governor.

According to him, their action to impeach Mohammed has not in any way violated the constitution.

“We have not violated the constitution, we are only exercising our constitutional rights. So no court can stop us from the move to impeach the deputy governor,” he said.