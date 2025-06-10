Foundation distributes laptops to Ibadan students to promote digital literacy

In its bid to promote education and digital literacy, the Gbenga Obilade foundation distributed laptops to students in Ibadan.

The empowerment was held on Sunday during the Eid-El-Kabir get-together party organised by the founder of the initiative, Gbenga Obilade.

The event brought together over 500 community members, stakeholders, religious leaders and students and also witnessed the graduation of beneficiaries of vocational skills training, including barbing and hairdressing.

Speaking, Ibilade noted that the initiative was aimed at promoting education and digital literacy among the less privileged.

Ibilade, who is also the Bobagunwa of Akinjole community, felicitated the Muslim community, urged them to continue living in peace and unity in their respective host communities.

“Our aim is to promote education and digital literacy among the less privileged in our society.

“Eid-El-Kabir is a time of sacrifice and giving. At Gbenga Obilade’s Foundation, we want everyone in Egbeda, Ona-Ara LGAs and Oyo State as a whole to know they are not forgotten and that their dreams are valid,” he said.

Chief Imam, Alakia community, Alhaji AbdulWasiu Olalere appreciated the philanthropist for equipping youths with the necessary vocational skills to thrive.

Speaking, one of the beneficiaries and a student of Babalola College of Health Technology, Francis Kenneth, expressed his gratitude to Gbenga Obilade’s foundation.

The Eid-El-Kabir party was attended by a former national deputy youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Afeez Bolaji, APC party chairman of Ona-Ara LG, Prince Ogundipe and former LG chairman in Ona-Ara, Hon. Ismaila Akanni among others.

