Former Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Professor Stephen Ufoaroh, has emerged the new President General of Ifitedunu Town Union, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, after the union conducted election to usher in new executive members.

The election which took place at the community’s civil centre on Thursday, attracted youths and adults from the community who turned out in large numbers for the exercise.

The option A4 voting system was used by the electoral committee for all the contested positions, as indigenes queued behind their preferred candidates and were counted, while the election was supervised by the State Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

Prof. Ufoaroh emerged the new President-General of the town after garnering three hundred and fifty six (356) votes to beat his two others co-contesters, while Comrade chinedu ofozor Ofodile won the Vice President-General post with four hundred and twenty four votes and Hon Ike Paul Chijoike won the office of the Secretary with six hundred and thirty one votes respectively.

Posts of Financial Secretary, Welfare officer, Public Relations Officer among others, Nigerian Tribune gathered were voicely announced unopposed during the process.

The returning Officer of the election, Dr. Rich Egenti, while speaking to Journalists shortly after announcing the results, affirmed that the election was peaceful, free and fair.

According to him, “the election was conducted free and fair in the presence of all concerned citizens of Ifitedunu community. I am delighted and fully satisfied with the way and manner that the youth conducted themselves before, during and after the election.

“This is the most fair election in the history of the Ifitedunu community.

“My greatest happiness is that those that lost during the election have congratulated the winners.

“And I strongly believe that with the emergence of Prof Ufoaroh as the new PG of this great community, the long awaited peace will be fully restored.”

Egenti thanked the State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the sole sponsor of the election, Pastor Ben Akabueze for providing a peaceful atmosphere during the exercise.

In his acceptance speech, the new President-General of Ifitedunu Town Union, Prof Ufaoroh thanked God for the grace of winning and promised that he will work together with his other executive members for the progress of the community.

Ufaoroh noted that there will be a difference in the leadership of the community, as he is all out to serve.

The former lawmaker representing Dunukofia Constituency at the State Assembly, Hon Laurence Ezeudu, in his brief speech, advised all to join hands together for growth and development of the community not minding who won or lost.

It was also gathered that the election witnessed the presence of Army, Police, DSS Personnel and the media.

