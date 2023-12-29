In bid to get feedback from the grassroots, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has commissioned her constituency offices across the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

According to her, the offices would make governance closer to the people at the grassroots, which in turn, will enable her get their feedbacks.

“I am opening the offices in all the local government areas of Kogi Central for the singular purpose of bringing governance closer to you and establish stronger connections. I told you when I was campaigning that I would not be too far away from you.

“From the 8th of January, the offices will be open to receive complaints, concerns and to disseminate information about whatever programmes we have available for the youths, women, elderly, orphans, amongst others. This is where you will find real-time information.

“I don’t want to be a Senator that will sit in Abuja and be disconnected from the people. It’s best to have an office here where your concerns will be addressed. We are going to have staff here, the office will be open from Monday to Friday. The person will take your concerns, whether it’s by letters or notes, it will be sent to me and be attended to.

“This office will also monitor and evaluate our ongoing projects, and make sure the highest standard is met. We also have collaboration with BudgIT and Tracker to evaluate and monitor our project. I have zero tolerance for contractors that take projects and fail to deliver.

“I don’t want you to think I am in PDP, therefore this office is solely for PDP; this office is for everybody. Whether you are in PDP, APC, APGA, or any other party, you are free to bring your concerns, and they will be channelled to me and attended to.

“Feel free to express your concerns and write down your opinions; they will reach me, and I will raise those issues on the floor of the Senate. Governance involves both of us playing our parts, exchanging thoughts, sharing ideas, and shaping opinions collaboratively. I’m here for you, but I need you to share your concerns.

“My effectiveness at the end of four years will be the sum of your own input, let’s have this partnership together. The offices are for you irrespective of your party, let’s build Kogi Central, Kogi, and Nigeria together.

“I know we have the Hausa community, Yoruba, and Igbo communities, as long as you live here, you have your businesses here and contribute your quota towards the development of Kogi Central, Kogi and Nigeria at large, this is your office. I am looking forward to your responses, feedback, complaints, and concerns, God bless you,” she said.

While Adavi, Okene, Okehi, and Ogori-Magongo local government areas have one constituency office each, Ajaokouta local government area has two; one in Ganaja and one in Adogo area of the local government.

