According to PUNCH Online, the 34-year-old player was engaged in training with fellow footballers on Saturday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Witnessing Adebisi fall to the ground, his teammates promptly rushed him to a state hospital in Ijebu-Ode. Despite the vigorous efforts of the medical staff at the hospital, Sodiq was pronounced dead on the same day he was admitted.

Our correspondent further discovered that the body of the deceased has been placed in the state mortuary in Ijebu-Ode.

Upon inquiry, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, verified the incident to our correspondent on Tuesday. Odutola revealed that the deceased footballer’s brother, Ganiyu Adebisi, had approached the Igbeba Police Division to request the body for burial.

“The brother came to report the incident at our Igbeba division. The family stated that they do not wish for any investigation and expressed their desire to bury the deceased in accordance with Islamic rites,” Odutola stated.

