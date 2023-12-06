As the world celebrates disability day, the Kogi State Government has been charged to intensify efforts in domesticating disability law to enable it function in the interest of disabled communities.

Solomon Yahaya, the state chairman of Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWDs), gave the charge during the celebration of the 2023 International day of disability in Lokoja organized by the association in collaboration with Leprosy Mission Nigeria (TLMN).

According to him, the domestication of disability law in Kogi state would enable the government to address all the gray areas affecting the People With Disabilities (PWDs).

While commending the Kogi state government for the numerous assistance rendered to members of PWDs, Hon. Solomon Yahaya called on organizations in the state to always ensure that they include them in whatever they do.

In his remarks, the Board Chairman, Kogi State office of disability affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Arome, said the theme of the event; “United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities” was apt in view of the enormous challenges facing members of PWDs across the world.

He appealed to governments at all levels to prioritize issues of disability by coming to their aid at all times.

“We are appealing to government, spirited individuals and organisations to come to our aid because up till now, there are public structures or buildings that disabled people can not access as such bodies were constructed without due considerations for PWDs.

“We want the Kogi state government and political parties to consider us in elective positions, empowerment and other areas that can enhance the wellbeing of disables in the state,” he stated.

The Resource Person, Hamza Aliyu, who is the Executive Director Initiative for Grassroot Advancement (IGRA) in his paper presentation, called for full implementation of laws established to advance the cause of people with disabilities.

