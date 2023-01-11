Football records that are unlikely to be broken

Some records are not made to be broken; they remain unbreakable. In the year 2022, iLOT Bet set a record that is unlikely to be broken by giving out three brand new Toyota Corolla, 24 iPhone 12 and N2,000,000 in prizes and bonuses for a predict and win promotion for Qatar 22.

Qatar striker Almoez Ali may not be a familiar name, but he holds a football record that, in all likelihood, will never be broken or matched. He is the first and only player to score in three different intercontinental national tournaments. His team, Qatar, plays in the AFC region and he scored a record nine goals in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Qatar was also invited to play in the 2019 Copa America in Argentina, where Ali was the only Qatari player to score in three group stage games. Qatar was also invited to play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 as a result of a strategic partnership between CONCACAF and AFC. The Asian country went to the semi-finals and Ali scored four goals. His strike against Panama in Qatar’s first group stage game etched his name in the history books. His football record will be incredibly hard to match. However, three different continental tournaments seem like a reach for any nation in the future. It will be very difficult for a player to remain consistent enough to match Ali’s football record.

OTHER RELEVANT MILESTONE RECORDS IN FOOTBALL

Lionel Messi claimed 5 Ballon d’Or Awards and scored 91 goals in one calendar year. I don’t think there are players in football who would ever achieve that in the nearest future.

Martin Palermo who missed 3 penalties in Argentina against Colombia. I don’t think anyone would wish to surpass this sad record.

Ronaldo’s scoring record at Real Madrid is 450 goals in 430 matches – a feat achieved in 9 years.

Ronaldo de Lima won the Ballon d’Or in 2002 with an injury.

Rogerio Ceni scored 100+ goals as a goalkeeper. That’s a record no goalkeeper has achieved and it would be rare for that to be achieved.

Therefore, there are still some deeply rooted records that remain forever unbroken. iLOT provides these historical facts to help enhance and shape punters’ thinking when sourcing for smart players and teams to stake on. Keep your iLOT Bet account active and enjoy more winnings from the most reliable and user-friendly sports betting platform in Nigeria.