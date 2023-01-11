Alcohol consumption, smoking can cause lung, liver cancer — Expert warns women

A medical expert, Dr. Omolara Adelowo has advised women across the country to shun alcohol consumption and all forms of smoking.

Adelowo who is a former head of department of staff medical services, University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, gave this warning while speaking during a health talk and get-together organised by Women in Surveying (WIS), the female wing of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) Oyo state chapter.

Some of the dignitaries who present at the event held on Tuesday included; Surveyor- General of the state, Surveyor Abiodun Alaba, NIS Chairman, Surveyor Waheed Abiodun Lamidi and WIS coordinator, Surveyor Basirat Dairo.

Adelowo while speaking on the theme of the event “Cancer in women: common types and early detection strategies” held at NIS building, Ibadan, said that alcohol consumption, smoking and radiation have been identified as major causes of cancer among women.

Adelowo said that for women to prevent breast, liver or lung cancer, they should shun alcohol consumption, smoking and more away from things that have high radiation.

She added that breast cancer when goes to the brain, can make the carrier to go into coma.

Adelowo said, “We have different types of cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer. Symptoms are lump in the breast, lung, weight loss, fever etc.

“If breast cancer goes to the brain, the person can into coma. Smoking, it is know that smoking of tobacco can cause lung cancer.

“There are some that can be hereditary and some environmental factors such as smoking. It can be active or passive smoking.

“Alcohol consumption is also part of it. It can cause liver cancer.





“Radiation is part of it. That is why we have been warning women to always keep away from phones, tablets and laptops in the night or sleep near them. That is why we say that moving close to microwave is dangerous. Microwave has too much radiation”.

Dairo, while speaking said that the programme was organised to create more awareness about the menace of breast cancer among women in the profession.

Dairo said, “It is being organized to create awareness among female professionals, that we should listen to our body language. Our health is most important, it is when we are healthy that we can discharge our duties as a wife, mother and professional woman that we are”.

