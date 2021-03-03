Food embargo: Northern traders call off strike, take case to Buhari

The Amalgamated Union of Food and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFUCDN) has agreed to call off the food embargo it imposed on the south over alleged attacks on their member.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello confirmed this on Wednesday when, along with former Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, he led the leadership of the union to the presidential villa, Abuja to request for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari on the issues leading to the recent food blockage imposed on the south.

Speaking to correspondents after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Governor Bello disclosed that Union had tabled a list of demands, which must be met to avert a reoccurrence.

Bello said working with Fani-Kayode, he has been able to reach out to the major stakeholders on both sides insisting on the need for peace to reign.

He said the union has agreed to end the food blockage but insisted that their members must be protected anywhere they are in the country.

Bello affirmed that he had gotten the commitment from parties to sheath their swords in order to end the hardship that has accompanied the food embargo.

The governor said: “I’ve gotten the commitment of the Union. In order for us not to continue to have this hardship across the country to lift the ban on food and livestock transportation to the south.

“I’ve also gotten a major commitment from people from the south not to attack people of Hausa/Fulani and the traders in the south and that the criminals among them irrespective of tribe and religion should be handed over to law enforcement agents.

“I’ve also gotten the commitment that their lives and properties will be protected also.

“So, these are the messages we brought to the chief of staff to convey to the president.”

Bello also spoke on the demands which the traders want the president to meet saying: “Number one demand is to ensure that their goods and the lives of their members anywhere in the country are safe.”

He added: “On this note, we have brought the demands to Mr President, through the Chief of Staff and how we’ve been able to resolve the matter. The Chief of Staff is going to convey the message to Mr President.

“The association demanded that it’s members that are killed, they are requiring that compensation be paid for the lives and livelihood that were destroyed in the South.

“All those who committed those crimes should be brought to justice, the harassment by law enforcement agencies on our federal highways be stopped, the extortion by all touts along federal highways, especially from the northeast or from the north to south-south and southeast, particularly, be stopped.

“We’ve presented those demands to the government because before now, they have reached out to every authority in the land and there seemed to be no positive response to the demand.”

He further said: “I have the mandate to resolve the issue. We’ve been able to reach out to major actors in the southwest to desist allow peace to reign. We’ve gotten commitment on both sides to sheath their swords.”

Also speaking, Fani-Kayode said but for the timely intervention, the crisis which he described as a very complicated issue, would definitely have snowballed into a major crisis in the country.

He described the intervention led by Bello and his team as “more or less like a miracle” as they acted within 72 hours which led to a positive resolution.

“And that is extremely impressive. And I believe that by this intervention in national issue if we have this sort of strong leadership across party lines, our country would be a much better place in the future.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Northern traders take case Northern traders take case

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Northern traders take case Northern traders take case

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE