The Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has proposed the introduction of functional literacy and numeracy activities in Qur’anic and Almajiri schools in the country.

To promote these initiatives, FOMWAN has established 147 nursery, primary, and secondary schools across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr Lateefat Durosinmi, the National Chairperson of FOMWAN, made this suggestion during the 22nd edition of the National Annual Education Summit held in Bauchi on Friday.

She emphasized that the summit aimed to raise awareness and mobilize the Muslim community regarding the importance and necessity of education.

Dr Lateefat Durosinmi also highlighted the significance of education in socioeconomic, political, scientific, and technological advancement, particularly in the digital era.

The FOMWAN National Chairperson added that education plays a crucial role in poverty eradication and human development, stating that “FOMWAN is deeply involved in developing and promoting access to education.”

“We have contributed to the education sector in the country through our 147 nurseries, primary, and secondary schools, over 2,500 Qur’anic centres, 60 adult literacy classes, skill acquisition centres, information centres, and vocational centres,” she remarked.

Addressing the issue of increasing school dropout rates, she emphasized the need for sustainable strategies to tackle this problem.

Dr Lateefat Durosinmi then appealed for support for the Education Endowment Fund, which would be utilized for scholarships, book donations, and meeting other educational needs of boys and girls, with a particular focus on vulnerable individuals.

In her contribution, Dr Sumaye Hamza, the Deputy National Chairperson of FOMWAN, emphasized the importance of employing Information Communication Technology (ICT) to empower the youth.

She mentioned that studies have shown that the educational sector created 2.5 million jobs in Nigeria over a decade, and it contributes to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).





Dr Sumaye Hamza also advocated for strategic censorship in the community to address the negative aspects of ICT usage.

Delegates from across the country attended the education summit, which focused on the theme “Empowering the Ummah with Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) Knowledge.”

