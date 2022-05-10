Focus on the poor for gainful employment, Oyatedor charges Nigerian leaders

President of Newstime and veteran journalist, Mr Tony Oyatedor, has charged Nigerian leaders to role up their sleeves and help the poor masses by creating opportunities for gainful employment for them, even as he tasked the youth “to give a crushing defeat to bad leadership in Nigeria,” come 2023 General Elections.

Oyatedor, gave the charge while speaking with select journalists in Lagos, saying the way forward for Nigeria was for the leadership to roll up their sleeves and help the poor masses and youths of this nation by giving them employment, and creating access to loans, noting that the United States of America being talked about today as a great nation in the world became so through the collective efforts of her citizens.

“The way forward for Nigeria is for leadership to roll up their sleeves and help the poor masses and youths of this nation. Give them employment, and access to loans. The United States of America that we are talking about today, it is not God that came down to make America great and the best nation in the world. It is people like you and I that did it,” he said.

“The nation needs people who are working. When they do not have jobs, they will engage in stealing and all forms of criminal activities. We the parents of these children are not creating opportunities for them. We need to come together to give the youths of this nation gainful employment, give them access to loans and help them to uplift them from poverty,” he added.

“When you give the youths opportunities, then they will work. When you give them loans to start businesses, they will use it judiciously. It doesn’t start overnight,” he further added.

The veteran journalist, while expressing concern about Nigerians blaming every shortcoming on the government, said the youths, declared that the country was at crossroad, said it was “now up to the youths who are unemployed, jobless, broke, hungry and angry to give a crushing defeat to bad leadership in Nigeria.”

He said to achieve this, they should not vote any candidate based on political party, positing that the way to identify bad leadership in Nigeria is not by their words, but their character, adding: “All Nigerians, especially the youths should open their eyes and their ears.”

“We are at the crossroads now. All Nigerians, especially the youths should open their eyes and their ears. Sink or swim is left for Nigeria. Play around with this election cycle and bring back the old, wicked, evil leadership; or get up and vote in new and responsible, God fearing leadership and bring this nation back to where it was as giant of Africa,” Oyatedor charged.

Speaking further, Oyatedor said the solution to Nigeria’s problem should not be about zoning the 2023 presidency, but about competence as, according to him, Nigerians were not interested in which part a candidate is from, but what the individual wanted to offer if he eventually got into office as president of the country.

“It is not about zoning, it is about competency. If anybody from any part of the country runs for office. The people want to see what you will do for them. They don’t want to see what part of the zonal part of Nigeria you are from.

“A true Nigerian from the North, when he sees another man or woman from another part come to them with sincerity and understands the culture, they will vote for such person. Even in the United States, there is zoning in presidency. But within that framework, whoever emerges from whichever zone is the president of the United States of America, not the president of one state,” he stated.