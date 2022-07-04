FMDQ Exchange admits Eat & Go Finance SPV Plc N3.5bn bond

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, Nigeria’s largest Exchange by market turnover, with an annual average turnover of N166 trillion over the last eight years, has announced the admission for listing on its platform, the Eat & Go Finance SPV PLC N3.50 billion Series 2 Fixed Rate Bond under its N15.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme.

Eat & Go Finance SPV PLC is a special purpose funding vehicle established by Eat ‘N’ Go Limited to raise finance from the debt capital market through the listing of debt securities. Eat ‘N’ Go is a master franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands with over 100 stores established in nine states across Nigeria.

The proceeds generated from the Eat & Go SPV PLC Series 2 Bond, which is sponsored by Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, a Registration Member of the Exchange, would be used to fund reserve accounts and offset the costs of the Company’s capital expenditure, amongst others.

FMDQ noted that as part of its efforts toward unlocking the potential of the Nigerian economy, it would continue to promote market development in collaboration with its diverse stakeholders, to make the markets within its purview globally competitive.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.