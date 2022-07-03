Osun July 16: Tinubu group to boost votes for Oyetola’s re-election

The Osun State branch of Tinubu Network Organization (TNO), a socio-political group which has been propagating the uncommon leadership style and unique political ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last two years, has declared readiness to work as a formidable team for the actualization of second term election bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

This declaration of support to ensure the governor’s re-election was made during a meeting of the state leadership and all the local government coordinators of the group held recently in Osogbo, the state capital.

Addressing the executive members of the organization, the State Coordinator, Jimoh Olorede said Oyetola’s performance as obviously evident in his numerous achievements despite challenges that would have limited his capacity, endeared the governor to the group.

He listed the construction of over forty different roads of more than 500 kilometres, provision of social amenities, quality health services, social interventions, promotion of small and medium enterprises in the state, prompt payment of workers’ salaries and unfailing maintenance of recurrent expenditure obligations, among other achievements, as reasons for the group’s resolve to boost votes via mobilization of members of the group penultimate July 16 governorship poll in the state for the governor’s re-election.

Olorede promised the organization would use the strength of its population in thousands in Osun to increase huge votes that would be recorded for Governor Oyetola.

“Since the reception of the group by the state APC party Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun in January subsequent after our inauguration by the National Body here in Osogbo, the organization has been observing Oyetola’s style in his governance of the state, and we discovered he has development-orientation and patriotic disposition similar to our principal’s, Senator Bola Tinubu, which justified our resolve to work for his reelection.

“And as you can see, the leadership at the state level is herewith holding a strategic meeting on vote-boosting in all the political units with coordinators of the group across all the local governments in the state.

“Ensuring Governor Oyetola’s re-election by increasing the volume of his votes with our active participation before and during ballot casting on July 16 is our resolve as a group, and we decided to do this because he deserves it”, Olorede said.