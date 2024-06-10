FMDQ Academy, the financial markets education initiative of FMDQ Group Plc (FMDQ Group), has attained two esteemed accreditations: the Learning Provider’s Certification from the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) and the CPD accreditation from CPD Certification Services (CPD UK).

These accreditations recognise FMDQ Academy’s dedication to delivering high-quality learning experiences of the highest quality and its commitment to upskilling professionals within the Nigerian financial markets.

The LPI certification acknowledges FMDQ Academy’s expertise in designing and delivering learning programmes that meet high standards of quality, relevance and effectiveness.

The CPD accreditation, on the other hand, verifies that the FMDQ Academy courses meet the rigorous standards of continuing professional development, ensuring that learners acquire valuable skills and knowledge aligned with industry requirements.

Building on these achievements, FMDQ Academy is set to launch its pioneer accredited course, Introduction to Capital Markets, an e-learning, self-paced course that covers the fundamentals of capital markets, innovative financial products, sustainability and post-trade infrastructure.

The course carries four CPD credit hours and is designed to equip learners with a comprehensive understanding of the capital markets ecosystem.

It is most suited for financial markets analysts, brokers, treasury managers, entrepreneurs, investors and researchers, and focuses on topics such as historical evolution of capital markets, concept of liquidity, innovative financial products and structures within the capital markets, post-trade infrastructure and the trading cycles, among other topics.

FMDQ Academy’s commitment to excellence and quality aligns with FMDQ Group’s objective of deepening and upgrading the Nigerian financial markets towards global competitiveness. By upskilling professionals and addressing knowledge and skills gaps, FMDQ Academy fulfills its mandate to deliver relevant training to financial markets participants using practical instructional approaches and technology.

