Flood: NGOs raises alarm over poor distribution of relief materials in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Non-governmental Organizations Forum (BANGOF) says it has noticed that a greater number of victims of the 2022 flood, which ravaged about 80 per cent of Bayelsa State, are left on their own to fend for themselves in spite of the huge support the state has received from sympathizers.

In a report issued by BANGOF in Yenagoa after monitoring the flood situation and its impact as well as the response from the government, it was observed that the government had no dedicated camps to support persons displaced in coastal communities, except for those residents in Yenagoa.

The coalition of NGOs in the report signed by the Transition Committee Chairman of BANGOF, Dauseye Torki, further noted that persons in charge of relief materials and flood impact mitigation, both at the national and state level, are economical with the truth over relief materials they have received from both the government, individuals or organizations.

Parts of the statement reads “we visited several Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, especially the OXBOW LAKE in Swali, Yenagoa. The OXBOW LAKE camp with about 3500 IDPs is, so far, the only camp where state attention is focused.

“It is the only camp where they cook food for IDPs, provide mosquito nets, mattresses or mats. The government also provided medical services, water and security, both police and Bayelsa Vigilante, in this camp.

“Meanwhile, at the Igbogene camp with about 550 IDPs, the government has only provided medical services and water as well as some presence of the police.

“IDPs in the Igbogene camp are fending for themselves with support from public-spirited individuals, churches and foundations (NGOs) etc. It was only on Monday, 24th October that the state government began to construct a kitchen for the camp.

“There are several other IDP camps within Yenagoa and its environs. A few other camps visited include mother and child camp at Bayelsa Palm Road with over 62 IDPs, including newborns, mothers, caregivers and older children of newly delivered women.

“We also visited St.John’s Catholics Church, Igbogene which has over 300 IDPs, including women and children, and Bozi Water IDP camp with over 350 IDPs. Besides the OXBOW LAKE and the IGBOGENE CAMPS, there is no government presence in all these other camps.

“They are self-funded and only sustain themselves through communal efforts and support from public-spirited individuals. And we observed that a greater number of victims are left on their own to weather this great challenge.

“There are no dedicated camps to support persons displaced in various communities and LGAs. Persons in charge of relief materials and flood impact mitigation (BYSEMA, Flood Committee) are very economical with the truth in terms of relief materials received from both the government and other individuals or organizations.

“Government is inadvertently encouraging rural-urban migration by concentration support for IDPs in only one or two locations in the state capital to the exclusion victims in rural areas.”

