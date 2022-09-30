Flood displaces 400,000 in Nasarawa, as NEMA provides relief materials to victims

No fewer than 400,000 persons have so far been displaced by flood in Nasarawa State, the executive secretary of the state emergency management agency, Mr Zachary Allumaga, has disclosed.

The state’s top emergency official had earlier put the statistics of displaced persons to about 361, 000.

However, Allumaga told newsmen during the visit of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), officials to the state, on Thursday, that the figure has risen to over 400, 000.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: NDLEA’s Ikorodu Cocaine Haul

Flood displaces 400,000 in Nasarawa as NEMA provides relief materials to victims

Flood displaces 400,000 in Nasarawa as NEMA provides relief materials to victims

He said 92 communities across 11 local government areas were affected by the disaster.

According to him, the affected local government areas include Awe, Toto, Keana, Doma, Nassarawa Keffi, Nasarawa Eggon, Obi, Lafia, Wamba and Karu.

Tribune Online reports that NEMA delivered relief materials to the victims of the disaster.

The NEMA team was led by the director of planning and forecasting of the agency, Dr Fatima Kassim.





Dr Kassim said the team was in the state to commiserate with the state government over the disaster and provide relief materials to the victims.

She said the relief materials cannot compensate for the lives lost, properties or the aftermath trauma.

She said the widespread flood in several states of the country was due to the heavy rains coupled with the release of water from the Lagdo dam in Cameroon.

“In addition, setting up of functional and vibrant Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC) in every local government area is the way to go in order to ensure timely intervention to save lives when disasters occur,” she noted.

Items donated include mattresses, blankets, towels, nylon mats, mosquito nets, cooking stoves, pots as well as Kuuplastics buckets, plates and spoons, wrappers, toilet soaps and detergents, sanitary pads and baby diapers as well as clothing for men, women and children.