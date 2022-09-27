Flood: Buhari approves distribution of 12,000 metric tonnes of food items to victims

The federal government has approved the disbursement of over 12,000 metric tonnes of assorted food items to flood victims across the country.

This was disclosed by the director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ahmed Mustapha Habib while fielding questions from newsmen in Dutse, Jigawa state capital during his working visit to the state.

The DG explained that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the distribution of over 12,000 metric tonnes of food items to internally displaced persons of this year’s flood disaster in the country.

Mr. Ahmed Mustapha Habib disclosed that according to the NEMA record, there are over 500,000 internally displaced persons in a thousand Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps nationwide.

The DG presented the second phase of the agency’s donation of over 42,000 assorted food items to 12 local government areas that were recently ravaged by the flood in the state.

Presenting the food and other relief materials to the Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, Mr. Habib said the items included 15,650 10kg bags of rice, 14,450 10kg bags of beans, 12,550 10kg bags of maize, 1,750 20lt of vegetable oil, 1,170 cartons of seasoning cubes, 400 cartons of tin tomato, 24,900 pieces of nylon mat and 6,500 pieces of mosquito nets.

Other items are 6,500 pieces of guinea brocade, 7,000 pieces of children wears, 4,000 pieces of men and women wears each, 125 bags of salt, 7,500 bags of cement, 5,600 bundles of roofing sheets, 1,200 pieces of 3inc nail, 1,500 pieces of zinc nail, 8,900 pieces of blanket, 700 pieces of mattress, 1,200 pieces of wax print and 2,900 pieces of ceiling board.

He noted that it has been on the record that Jigawa is among the worst hit states in the 2022 flood season.





“As a result of this, on Aug. 11, NEMA, working with SEMA has handed over relief items to the heavily impacted LGAs of Jigawa. During the same period, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development flagged off the distribution of conditional cash transfer to women in Dutse.” Habib said.

Receiving the items, Badaru, represented by his deputy, Umar Namadi, said that over 222,000 people were affected by the disaster, of which 76,000 were displaced, while 124 others lost their lives.

The governor, who commended the agency for the gesture, assured that the items would be distributed the targeted victims.