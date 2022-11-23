Flood: Bello applauds FG’s relief and other interventions in Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Wednesday applauded the Federal Government’s interventions in support of the residents that were affected by the recent flood and assistance delivered to vulnerable people across the state.

While receiving the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq in Lokoja, the governor thanked the Minister for the various economic empowerment programmes of the ministry that were being implemented in the state with the aim of lifting the poor residence out of poverty.

The Governor who was represented by the State Head of Service, Mrs Hannah Odiyo also thanked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for relief items delivered to the state and distributed to the flood-affected persons.

In her remarks, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who was represented by the Director of Special Duties, Mrs Nadia Soso Mohammed said she was in the state to flag-off disbursement of various economic empowerment programmes in line with the policy direction of the Federal Government to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

She said in addition to relief items delivered through NEMA, President Muhammadu Buhari further approved the release of 12,000 metric tons of grains from the National Strategic Reserve for distribution to vulnerable Nigerians across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While assuring the continuous support of the ministry, the minister disclosed that there be may further support to the flood-affected persons in the state as a detailed assessment was being conducted to determine the extent of damages and losses caused by the disaster.

On his part, NEMA Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed represented by the Director, relief and rehabilitation, Alhaji Alhassan Nuhu said the agency deployed its staff with relevant equipment to Kogi state for search and rescue in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy.

He said the agency delivered relief items to assist the communities affected by the flood and commenced a detailed assessment of the disaster to determine the extent of the losses and damages in the states.

