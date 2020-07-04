Flaunt your waistline

A perfect figure is all about the curves and every woman wants that hour glass figure. However, not everyone is naturally endowed with tiny waistlines and not everyone likes going to the gym to work out in order to get that perfect waistline.

But thanks to fashion, you can create the perfect waistline without so much effort. This is by wearing clothes like:

Sheath dress: This is a fitted, straight cut dress, often nipped at the waistline with no waist seam. While the sheath dress can come in many patterns and lengths, it often is worn with short sleeves and reaches knee length. The fashion trick behind this dress draws the eye to the middle of the body and makes the torso appear much smaller by creating an hourglass shape.

High-waist, wide-leg trousers: The best thing you can do for your hourglass frame when it comes to your lower half is to elongate your legs. The high-waist, wide-leg trouser is both chic and flattering, even better if the trousers have a belt which accentuates the waist more.

Belts: This is the easiest way to achieve that hourglass perfection. The belt secured around your middle draws the viewer to your defined midsection. You can use the belt when you wear your favourite denim and tucked blouse to stay on trend. The belt can also stop a tunic or shirt dress from looking shapeless.

Wrap dresses: Invented in the 70s by fashion icon and designer Diane Von Furstenberg, the wrap dress is a staple piece of any woman’s wardrobe. It accentuates the waist and bust, helps hide bulges and creates curves where they are lacking. It is advisable to own a wrap dress at least because it will see you through any occasion.

Belted jacket: You need a bra and a belt for this tip to work. The bra pushes up the breasts and off the torso, thereby creating more space between the breasts and belly. Then add the belt just above your real waist –an inch higher on the ribcage. Try it with any dress, form fit and flare styles to free-flowing ones.

Lower necklines: High necklines make you look more boxy, while lower necklines, especially deep Vs are better because they draw attention to your face. You can also have darts put in the back of your button-downs.

A-line skirt when you want to tuck in your top: Look for skirts that fit around your natural waist in fabrics that are stiff enough that they do not just hang limply over the hips and instead flare out away from the body instead. Bodysuits are also great if you want to achieve the look of tucking in your shirt.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee led by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday visited Lagos State and are currently holding a closed-door meeting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the National Leader of APC… Read Full Story

BREAKING: PDP Dissolves South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee, Names New Team

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party and announced a new caretaker committee… Read Full Story

Buni Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Akande In Osun

The national chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) national caretaker committee, Ma Mala Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande… Read Full Story

Post COVID-19 Economy: Nigerians Must Embrace Taxation For Survival ―Lagos Finance Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, has called on Nigerians to embrace taxation as the most potent way out of COVID-19 consequence, contending that crude oil had never been a reliable source of financing a country of Nigeria’s magnitude and diversity… Read Full Story

Post COVID-19 Economy: Nigerians Must Embrace Taxation For Survival ―Lagos Finance Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, has called on Nigerians to embrace taxation as the most potent way out of COVID-19 consequence, contending that crude oil had never been a reliable source of financing a country of Nigeria’s magnitude and diversity… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints More Ambassadors To Correct Imbalance

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors in a move to address complaints about the recent appointments of 41 non-career ambassadors… Read Full Story

FG Converts All Govt Hospitals In FCT To COVID-19 Sample Collection Centre

The Federal Government has converted all the government hospitals in FCT, Abuja, to COVID-19 sample collection sites, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19… Read Full Story

AFDB, WTO, Others Seek Measures To Support Trade Finance In Developing Nations

The African Development Bank (AFDB), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other financial institutions (MDBs) are collaborating to support trade finance in developing nations in a bid to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on their economy… Read Full Story

$1bn Cloned Account: We Welcome House Of Reps Investigations ― NPA

Following a motion of urgent national importance and the consequent resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate an alleged secret account operated by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) with Unity Bank plc during plenary on Thursday, the management of the Authority reiterated the non-existence of… Read Full Story

Petrol Price Hike, Imposition Of Hardship On Nigerians ― PDP

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has described the new petrol price hike from N123 to N143.80 as the imposition of hardship on Nigerians by the ruling All Progressives Congress… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Collapse Of Public Waterworks

IT is more than a truism that in Nigeria, there is water everywhere, but very little to drink. The country is so richly endowed with water resources that a number of its 36 states have aquatic names: examples include Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Benue, Osun, Ogun and Niger. The country has 215 cubic kilometres of available… Read Full Story