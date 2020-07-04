The use of love potions and charms, cool or not?

Kayanmanta is a study in both the evolution of language and how morality can be morphed. The word Kayanmata originally meant women’s potion and it was a mixture of different herbs meant to help women enjoy intercourse. Today, Kanyamanta is a street word for love potions. These potions are not just sold on the street by the usual Hausa vendors, it has gotten a new feel to it.

Kayanmata is being sold on Instagram and Twitter, with testimonies and referrals filtering in via Whatsapp. Seeing these new marketing channels, I decided to ask respondents on WhatsApp conversations about what they feel about love potions. Here are their responses:

Love potions are the most useless thing I’ve heard so far. I cannot use it, not even for Dangote’s daughter. Love potion is just like keeping yourself locked up in a dream. You know the person does not love you, but you are enjoying the moment while it lasts, forgetting that the day you wake up from that dream is the day you go back to square one or even worse. Now imagine the number of days you have spent in your dreams all wasted on a foolish fantasy. My advice to those involved is to stop it. The day your love potion expires, and the partner beats you into a coma do not say I did not warn you.

Emmanuel Adeniji

I think it is wrong. Anything that would influence another person’s choice or feelings about me, against his will is unfair, and not worth it. Imagine spending money that I planned to use to start a business or spoil my mom on a guy, under the influence of a potion. That is just evil. It is voodoo and if possible, legal action should be taken against the marketers. It is an infringement on human rights.

Eunice Jossy

What they call kayanmanta today is voodoo and manipulation and it’s against human will. Folks selling it should be arrested. That thing called love potion is voodoo. I don’t think it’s right to make someone love you without his consent. I’m against the stuff.

Oyedunmade Khadija

Using a love potion on another human has nothing to do with love, that is obsession and insecurity at the highest form. You have taken away the person’s free will and the person is practically a toy. Government should arrest those selling such publicly because it violates the basic human rights of that person.

Denyefa Aliya

Those that love potions are used on are regarded to as victims. Love potion is the violation of human right. Everyone that uses this is a coward that practically can’t face the so-called person he/she claims to love and express him/herself. The primary aim of using this is to have sexual intercourse with the victim or carry out some other wicked act. It is directly proportional to rape. No person (say a lady) that comes back to her senses after being a victim of love potion prays for the fool that used the portion on her. If violation of a human right is punishable under the law, those that use or even sell this love potion should be punished.

David Tioluwani

Love potion is diabolical. I am not in support of loving blindly. When the juju clears, you will become a victim of the aftermath. I will not advise anyone to use love potion because you must and will definitely regret it. For Kayanmata, times have changed for the original usage. If anyone doesn’t return your love forget about them and pray to God for the restoration of a good love life.

Chituru Layefa

Love potions, really? Of all the things I have to do in this life, it is how somebody will be gumming body to me like a cat that I will pay money for. Again, what is the purpose of love potions? To make someone who, in “her ” right senses, does not love you to fall and roll over for you. I just know people can go any length to have other people because human beings are deep down “owners”. Anyway, I wouldn’t even go close to buying something that would make someone love me.

Olamide Olayiwola

Love was naturally created by God and anyone who tries to make it artificial would surely see the side effect. Love potion is not cool irrespective of the motive of the person who wants to use it. It is like imprisoning the other party into your own fantasy, illusions (because it’s definitely not there), which gives you the privilege of doing anything you want with the person. Once the expiry date reaches, the consequences always surpass the benefits.

Because I am the kind of person that likes to face life from coarse to smooth and not the other way round. I would not use love potions of any kind. If I love someone desperately and the person isn’t reciprocating, I will prefer to do what pleases the person to make him change his mind by himself rather than tuning his mind towards my side. If it does not work, I’d take my leave and deal with my feelings the best way I can until I’m over it.

Life is simple, do not force people beyond their will because of your own selfishness.

Egbon Joy

The use of love potions or/ and charms is a sign of weakness on the part of the user/ initiator. Besides, it never lasts. If a person’s move towards the loved and the target is unyielding, go for others since God created a lot of males and females. Whoever believes in potions or/ and charms should remember their negative or long-term destructive effects which oftentimes might not be reversible. Using love potions/ charms does not pay, DESIST!

LanreOseni

There you have it! Next week, our focus will be on those who sell love potions on WhatsApp and how and why they use it as their status with all of their wares.

