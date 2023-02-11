Functions, especially red carpet events are simply an avenue to bring to life the phrase, “Dress to kill.” And if you are desirous of dressing to kill in a dress, there is one style that will always kill the red carpet; that is the high slit dress.

The high slit dress speaks elegance and sexy in one swoop; slits hint at what lies beneath without being overly loud or exposing the parts that really matter by keeping the focus on the legs.

High slit is like taking a fashion risk without the risk as you flaunt well-toned legs in a manner that is not tacky

When worn with heels, high slit outfits are a winner.

PHOTOS: INTERNET

