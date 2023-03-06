By: Eunice Olaleye

Have you ever been in a situation where you needed to work without distractions, but the environment was noisy? Are you one of those people who is always on the move but has to get things done regardless of the environmental conditions? You may only work better in a quiet environment, but you currently find yourself in a noisy environment and must remain productive.

Here are five ways to remain productive in a noisy environment



1. Identify the important tasks

Identifying the important things that need to be done would help you decide what and how to do them in such a noisy environment.

2. Intentionality and discipline

It would help to intentionally channel your focus and energy toward what needs to be done. It will also require discipline to avoid distractions.

3. Don’t be a perfectionist

Five ways to remain productive in a noisy environmentAim for something other than perfection while trying to get things done in a noisy environment. Rather, focus on getting as much done as you can. Trying to get the perfect job done can slow down your pace of work or stifle your creativity.

4. Plug your ears

Keep your earphones in your ears to achieve a subtle balance that helps you focus and avoid distractions.

5. Be calm

It would help if you were calm enough to let your ideas flow in the face of distractions.

Above all, getting things done in a noisy environment is not mandatory. Do not do it if you don’t have to. However, if you have to, these tips will come in handy. What part resonates with you the most?