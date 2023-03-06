Rachael Omidiji

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has called on young producers to stop employing teenagers, noting that the movie industry is not a place for young girls.

She stated this via her Instagram page on Monday, March 6, 2023, while narrating her encounter with a young girl on set.

She added that celebrities, and movie producers, should say no to child abuse and endeavor to keep the industry clean.

According to Regina, she met a 14-year-old homeless girl who claimed to be an apprentice to one of the make-up artists on set.

She narrates: “I met a 14-year-old girl wearing a short skirt and a crop top and working under another young guy on the movie set who claims to be a make-up artist. Her parents are far away in Port Harcourt, and she came to Lagos last year. She sleeps in different hotel rooms with whoever agrees to accommodate her every night and is unwilling to return to her parents. This girl told me that she is here to learn but trust me, I know the industry, and it is not a safe place for young girls.”