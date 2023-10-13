National No Bra Day is an annual awareness campaign about breast health and breast cancer. This day encourages females to go braless for a day. It is a day to celebrate freedom from undergarments, promote breast self-examinations, and support those affected by breast cancer.

Here are five meaningful ways to get involved:

Perform breast self-examination

Educate yourself and others about when and how breast self-examinations should be done and the importance of early detection.

Donate to Breast Cancer Charities

Search for charity organisations dedicated to breast cancer in your locality. Request a way to contribute to breast cancer research, treatment, support services and be actively involved.

Share Breast Health Information:

Share resources and information about breast health on social media and within your community.

Wear Pink

Show your support by wearing pink clothing or a touch of pink as a symbol of breast cancer awareness.

Use relevant Hashtags on social media

When expressing support for National No Bra Day and advocating for breast health awareness and body positivity online, consider using relevant hashtags to connect with others who are participating in this important campaign. Using the hashtags below enables you to join a global conversation that empowers individuals to prioritise breast health, celebrate body positivity, and support those affected by breast cancer.

#NoBraDay

#BreastHealth

#PinkOctober

#SelfExamination





#SupportSurvivors

#BreastCancerAwareness

