Five killed, 16 injured as vehicle rams into roadside market in Benue

No fewer than five people were killed and 16 people sustained varying degrees of injury in the Gboko area of Benue State when a vehicle lost control and rammed into people at a road market.

An eyewitness said that the incident occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday when the driver of the vehicle lost control after having brake failure at the front of Temperance hotel, Akaajime within Gboko town.

It was gathered that they were going to Mkar from Gboko town when the accident happened.

According to the eyewitness, “the vehicle was coming from Gboko town to Mkar, in Gboko local government area of the state when the incident happened at Akaajime around 7 pm.

“Five people were killed on the spot, and 16 people were injured and receiving treatment at private hospitals in Gboko.

“There are 12 injured people at St. Joseph and four others at Atuna hospitals in Gboko receiving treatment.”





Chairman of Gboko local government, James Kachina who confirmed the incident on Wednesday had visited the injured ones at the hospital.

The council boss was accompanied by the leader of the Gboko legislative house, Peters Maaki and visited the two hospitals the injured are receiving treatment; Atuna and St John’s hospitals all in Gboko.

While stating that 16 injured people were in two different hospitals in Gboko town pledged the council’s assistance to the victims.

Police Public Relations Officer in Makurdi, Catherine Anene a Superintendent of Police confirmed the accident but that two people were killed.

She said, “A fatal motor accident occurred and two persons died.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Five killed, 16 injured as vehicle rams into roadside market in Benue

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Five killed, 16 injured as vehicle rams into roadside market in Benue