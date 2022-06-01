Chrisland University matriculates 381 students, charges them on hard work, good behaviour

The Chrisland University Abeokuta has matriculated a total of 381 students across disciplines for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Chinedum Peace Babalola, at the 7th matriculation event, on Tuesday, urged the students to give their studies and other legitimate activities expected of them utmost attention and also be of good behaviour in and outside the campus.

She said that were the ways they could do well and graduate with good grades and character and also in record times.

The vice-chancellor, who used lessons from the wisdom of the ants, a small insect, in the Holy Bible, to admonish the students, said they should be self-motivated and disciplined, focus and diligent just like Ant does and able to feed well and still store some food for the rainy days.

“So, don’t be lazy and don’t procrastinate. Don’t engage in cultism, hooliganism nor in any other social vices such as examination malpractice and fighting,” she counselled.

Speaking further, she said, “Chrisland University has a zero-tolerance for such practices and that is why it won’t hesitate to sanction any student who is found culpable of any of these vices.

“So, you are expected to rather put in your best and always respect your fellow students and members of staff as well as the constituted authorities.

“As for the university, we have competent academic and non-academic staff members, good infrastructural and laboratory facilities and conducive environment for you to achieve your dreams.”

Prof Babalola also, in a statement made available by the university’s spokesman, Ayo Arowojolu, urged the parents and guardians of the new students to join hands with the university management in giving the students the best of training only finds in a world-class university.

She commended the founder of the university, High Chief (Mrs) Winifred Awosika for providing the platform to train future leaders and supporting the course.

On his part, the guest speaker and Chief Executive Officer, Lord Princely Associates, Mr Abiodun Fijabi, equally asked the students to dream big and start working towards achieving them from now.

Speaking on the topic, “Engaging wisdom for intellectual radiance,” Mr Fijabi said taking certain steps such as doing self-worth assessment, taking risks and imbibe with I can do it spirit notwithstanding the challenges on the way, avoid distractions and vision killers, courageous and confident, and above all to fear God would greatly help their efforts to yield desirable results.

He said the world could not wait to see them as change agents.

