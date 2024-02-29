Five graduates from Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) have left an indelible mark at the Nigerian Law School by bagging first-class honours in their recent Bar Part II examinations.

This was contained in a memo released by the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Olasebikan Fakolujo, which was forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune.

Fakolujo hinted that the graduates whose names are; Abegunrin Peter, Ogunmoyero Dolapo, Kayode-Isola Oluwaseeke, Omoniyi Omowumi and Akintola Paul, had distinguished themselves as good ambassadors of the institution.

He noted that the feat achieved by the five graduates was capable of inspiring other students to record enviable exploits in their academic pursuits, stressing that JABU will always be committed to offering qualitative higher education for young Nigerians.

The acting dean of the College of Law, Mr A. Oyebamiji, lauded the students for showcasing the high standard through their performance during the part two examination in the Nigeria Law School, noting that their success is a testament to the university’s commitment to academic excellence.

He stated: “This achievement has amassed attention not only within the academic community, but also from legal professionals and organisations. The graduates’ success is seen as a positive reflection on the quality of education provided by JABU.

“As these graduates prepare to embark on their professional journeys, they serve as inspirations to their peers and a source of pride for the university community. Their success not only propels them to new heights, but also raises the bar for future scholars at the university, “ Oyebamiji posited.