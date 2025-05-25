Five everyday habits that could damage your heart —Russian Cardiologist

Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death globally, often attributed to well-known risk factors like poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking.

However, many people continue to overlook other silent but equally deadly contributors to cardiovascular decline.

These hidden factors can quietly damage the heart long before any obvious symptoms appear.

According to, Dr. Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist who has treated thousands of heart failure patients, there are five surprising and often ignored lifestyle habits that could be increasing your risk of heart-related death—ranging from sleep deprivation to poor oral health.

1. Skipping Sleep

Not getting at least six hours of sleep a night can increase your risk of heart disease by up to 20%. Dr. Yaranov warns that sleep deprivation disrupts vital processes like blood pressure regulation and glucose metabolism, both of which can strain the heart over time.

2. Avoiding the Dentist

Ignoring oral hygiene doesn’t just affect your teeth—it can impact your heart too. Gum disease allows bacteria to enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation that may contribute to plaque buildup in arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis.

3. Staying in a Bad Marriage

Toxic relationships are more than just emotionally draining. Chronic stress from marital conflict can lead to elevated blood pressure and increased levels of cortisol, which are both damaging to cardiovascular health.

4. Ignoring Sleep Apnea

This common but underdiagnosed condition interrupts breathing during sleep and reduces oxygen supply to the heart. Over time, untreated sleep apnea can raise the risk of high blood pressure, arrhythmias, and even sudden cardiac death.

5. Excessive Alcohol Consumption

While moderate drinking may have some protective effects, excessive alcohol intake weakens the heart muscle, leads to irregular heartbeats, and increases blood pressure—all of which significantly raise the risk of heart failure and stroke.

