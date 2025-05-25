Bauchi: FCE Jama’are matriculates 1,069 new students

The Federal College of Education (FCE), Jama’are in Bauchi State has matriculated a total of 1,069 new students into various academic programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The matriculation ceremony, the third in the history of the institution, took place on Saturday at the College premises under the supervision of the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who was represented by Mrs Ruth Jummai.

Addressing the newly admitted students, the Provost of the College, Professor Aisha Indo Mohammed, said the ceremony marked the official entry of qualified candidates into FCE Jama’are, describing it as a step towards shaping a bright future.

She said, “As an institution, our values are based on principle of excellence, accountabilities, integrity, responsibilities as well as servant leadership. On behalf of the entire College Community, I wish to congratulate you for being among the successful candidates who fulfil the requirements of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and of course, Federal College of Education Jama’are. This is the beginning of another milestone journey in your life, it’s an incredible achievement for you considering that thousand who wish to be here like you were not as fortunate.”

Professor Mohammed emphasised the College’s commitment to the total development of individuals.

“Dear Matriculants, I wish to say that our philosophy as an institution is based on total development of human beings. This philosophy defines us, it represents who we are. We are people who believed to achieve something worth having you must go into it wholeheartedly in the way that is right,” she stated.

Highlighting the College’s educational model, she added, “Our education does not deal only just learning the facts but also training the mind to think and also training the hand to work. Our education is about problem-solving and entrepreneurship. You are today being matriculated into functional education that will equips you in intelligence as well as character to a locally relevance and globally acknowledge. By the time you are graduating, Federal College of Education Jama’are would have given you sound and quality education and entrepreneurship skills with which you will change your world.”

She reminded the students of the significance of the matriculation oath, saying, “The oath you have taken today is an indication of your readiness and acceptance to abide by Federal College of Education Jama’are laws and statutes as well as a promise that you will conduct yourselves with decorum during your stay in this institution.”

“The rules are the same all over tertiary institutions because they are designed and put in place to train morally upright, matured and well guided minds expected to be great leaders of tomorrow,” she added.

Addressing the importance of values and discipline, she said, “Dear Matriculants, have it in your mind that Federal College of Education Jama’are, stood on it upholding principle of leadership and quality education with the vision to transform life, places absolute regard on excellence on teaching, research and service delivery. While we continue to celebrate the styling qualities, integrity, faithfulness among our Students, we will not tolerate examination misconduct, drug addiction, indecent dressing, harassment of fellow student and other vices among our Students. Therefore, I want to solicit to our Students, Parents and Stakeholders in making a safe place for all.”

She encouraged the students to be confident and forward-thinking, saying, “Dear Matriculating Students, I wish to see that your training here grantees you the confidence to match through life with the power and audacity to advance the frontiers of the national development.”

Professor Mohammed underscored the importance of preparing students for life after school, noting, “We are mindful of the fact that the purpose of education in today’s society should be to prepare our Students through real life research for the challenges of life in the career World. Therefore, education must prepare Students to think critically and select opportunities that they need in order to succeed in their chosen part.”

She reaffirmed the College’s dedication to the success of every student: “This is our unique approach for education today. You who are matriculating today, you are beginning your journey of success in life and I wish to say that to become outstanding professionals in your chosen field, I by the grace of God with my colleagues take a firm commitment today that we will give you all the needed support to achieve your dreams, we will model you to be worthy ambassadors to this College, your Parents and to the Nation at large. We promised you that with your cooperation and with the help of God, your graduating from this College will not be delay.”

She gave a breakdown of the student intake across the four existing schools: 266 in the School of Arts and Social Science Education; 378 in the School of Science Education; 178 in the School of Languages Education; and 247 in the School of Vocational and Technical Education.

Concluding her remarks, she urged the new students to embrace discipline and faith, stating, “As I conclude, dear Matriculants, I want you to know that there is no greatness without the elements of discipline, hard work, determination and recognition of Almighty God.”

She added, “You may achieve your lovely dreams through hard work and discipline but if God is not acknowledging in it, every success becomes a hallo victory. Therefore, we want your victory to count for you and inform memory for you. This remarkable achievement is worth celebrating and we are once again, proud to welcome you into Federal College of Education Jama’are Family.”

