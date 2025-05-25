Extrajudicial killing: Nigerians in Luxembourg express concerns, write NiDCOM

Nigerians residing in Luxembourg have written to the Federal Government of Nigeria, expressing concern over the alleged extrajudicial killing of a Nigerian national, Daniel Eheri, who was reportedly arrested and later died in the custody of the Luxembourg Police Grand-Ducale.

The petition was addressed to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and signed by the National Coordinator of the Nigerian Community in Luxembourg, Mr Sunday Adekolu.

In the letter titled “Case of an Extrajudicial Killing of a Nigerian by the Police Authority of Luxembourg”, Adekolu appealed to the Nigerian government and the Commission to urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding Eheri’s death, warning that the incident should not be swept under the carpet.

He explained that the late Eheri, a Nigerian resident in Luxembourg and holder of a residence permit, was arrested by Luxembourg police on 10 February 2025 while carrying foodstuffs. By the following day, he was confirmed dead in police custody.

Adekolu further alleged that since the confirmation of Eheri’s death, the Luxembourg police have not provided any explanation regarding the circumstances that led to his demise, nor have they conducted an autopsy, as would be expected under international standards.

He said, “To prevent a recurrence of such a dastardly act of inhumanity against our people here in Luxembourg, there must be transparency and justice in the handling of this case.”

The letter reads: “We write to bring to your attention the unfortunate demise of EHERI Daniel within the custody of the Grand-Ducal Police (Police Grand-Ducale) of Luxembourg since 11th of February 2025.

“The late Eheri Daniel was a Nigerian with an untainted record in Luxembourg and a residence permit holder. He was arrested by the Luxembourg Police Grand-Ducale on 10 February 2025 with foodstuffs in his hands, and by the following day, he was confirmed dead.

“Since the occurrence of the unfortunate incident, the police authority of Luxembourg has not thought it wise to set up an inquiry into the circumstances of his death, nor carry out an autopsy on him, in line with set standard all over the world.”

Adekolu also disclosed that the Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, Ambassador Obinna Chiedu Onowu, who oversees Luxembourg, had been contacted by concerned Nigerians in the country. However, he noted that the ambassador’s efforts were rebuffed, as there had been no official response to his two letters on the matter.

“We, the Nigerian Community in Luxembourg, do hereby seek your URGENT assistance on the matter, to put records in right perspectives, to persuade the Luxembourg Police Grand-Ducale into conducting autopsy on the remains of EHERI DANIEL, to sensitise the Luxembourg Police on matters that can be done to prevent a re-occurrence of such a dastardly act of inhumanity against our people here in Luxembourg in the future,” the letter concluded.

