God’s love may encourage people to do great things, such as becoming pastors. Some Nigerian Celebrities have given up their worldly lifestyles, forsaken bad habits, and made big life changes due to their love for God.

These people either combine the two professions or leave acting to become pastors. Below are five celebrities who publicly declare their dedication as Christians.

Banky W

In 2020, Hip hop artist and record label owner, Bankole Wellington, aka, Banky W, was seen on the altar decently preaching the word of God in a church. Pastor Tony Rapu ordained him.

In his words, he said he was shocked when he was called suddenly by the senior pastor that God said he should come and preach to his people. He said though he is not a pastor, he is a” work in progress born again.”

Since he became a pastor, Banky has dropped an album and released a song with gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo.

Zack Orji

Zack Orji is a veteran and famous actor from Nollywood. He has spent more than 20 years working in the Nigerian film industry. He was also well-known for portraying pastors or reverend fathers.

The actor has not looked back in his pursuit of serving God, since Bishop Lawrence Osagie in Power Line Bible Church ordained him as a priest in 2012. The actor has been visiting churches and sharing the good news of salvation.

Kanayo O Kanayo

Anayo Modestus Onyekwere is a Nigerian actor popularly known as Kanayo O Kanayo. In 1992, Kanayo made his Nollywood debut appearance in Living in Bondage. Kanayo has starred in over 100 films.

He was one of the guest ministers at a crusade held at the Christ Mission Worldwide (CMW) a.k.a. Mission for Heaven, with the theme: “Powers of darkness cannot stop me” .

Jimmy Odukoya

Jimmy Odukoya is a multifaceted talent, known for his roles as a Nollywood actor and musician, debuting in 2016 with the film ‘Baby Shower.’

Beyond his entertainment career, Jimmy is a motivational speaker, dancer, and a fitness enthusiast, demonstrating a wide range of interests.

Just very recently, after the demise of his father, he was appointed as the senior Pastor in the Fountain of Life Church. His appointment as the Senior Pastor marks a new chapter in the Fountain of Life Church’s history, as they continue their mission to serve their congregation and community.

Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has made a name for herself in the movie industry. The Nollywood actress disclosed that she nearly fell out with her daughter when she answered God’s call to evangelise to win souls for God.

She has been spotted in several churches, preaching. She also was spotted at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Alaba, where she spoke about how God arrested and called her to do his work.

