As controversy trails the N500 million donated by the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to victims of the Plateau State crisis, the state government has stated that the list of beneficiaries currently in circulation is marred by inaccuracies and should be dismissed.

Some groups and individuals have been complaining about the list of supposed beneficiaries in the public domain, alleging that it is fraught with bias and sentiment.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Mr Gyang Bere, the state government stated that the funds are intended to provide relief to those who have been adversely affected by the security challenges that have resulted in the loss of lives and property in several local government areas within the state.

It pointed out that the narratives and lists currently circulating on social media are marred by inaccuracies and should be dismissed, adding that those behind the list are being sponsored by individuals hell-bent on discrediting government initiatives and resolving to ameliorate the plight of the victims.

The state government reassured that the government is actively working in close collaboration with the First Lady’s office to ensure that the financial assistance reaches the most vulnerable individuals who have been directly impacted by the regrettable violence and communal attacks in the state.

“It is important to note that the initial contribution, a bank draft, was presented to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, without specifying the name of any beneficiary.

“To ensure that intervention is genuinely disbursed, the government convened a meeting on Thursday, September 14, 2023, with the Transition Committee Chairmen and traditional leaders from the affected local government areas.”The aim of this meeting was to reconcile the list and rectify any inaccuracies, ensuring that the funds are directed to those truly in need”.

The statement further pointed out that the government is working in collaboration with a bank to establish accounts for beneficiaries who do not currently possess bank accounts, adding that this will facilitate direct disbursement of the funds to the intended recipients.

It therefore appealed to citizens to remain calm and support the government’s efforts in seeking assistance from compassionate individuals, philanthropic organisations, corporate entities, and international bodies.

The government assured that it is committed to upholding transparency and accountability in this endeavour.

