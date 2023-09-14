The Senate has faulted the claim by Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Christopher Onyeka, in which he alleged that federal lawmakers received the sum of N100 million as subsidy palliatives from the federal government.

Senator representing Ekiti South and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, in a statement on Thursday, dismissed the allegation as strange, ludicrous, and unthinkable.

The Senate spokesman, who maintained that there was no truth in the allegation, further dropped the hint that the Red Chamber would initiate a libel suit against the leadership of the NLC for what it called the latter’s satanic plot “to bring the Nigerian parliament into disrepute and pitch the legislators against the Nigerian public.”

The statement reads in part: “What do these negative characters want to gain from their lies and falsehoods against the National Assembly? This is strange to us, very ludicrous, and unthinkable.

“There is no 100-metre line for a legislator anywhere. From which budget is this coming?

How, where, and when? This is another satanic ploy of a miserable gang of media and political dark angels to bring the Nigerian parliament into disrepute and pitch the legislators against the Nigerian public.”

“We believe that the public is aware that popular democracy is an anathema to some unpatriotic political mercenaries, hence their systemic blackmail of the parliament, which undoubtedly is the soul of democracy and sovereignty.

“We urge the public, and especially the Nigerian workers, to disregard these unscrupulous pontiffs. The legislators, who are chosen among the masses of the people, shall certainly be with the people and eternally for the people.

The National Assembly shall not hesitate, henceforth, to take constitutional and legal actions against these irreverent merchants of rumours and ill will against Legislators. The National Assembly should not be taken as a political scapegoat.

“We don’t expect anything less from the NLC leadership; we only opined that they would place national interest above partisan nihilistic outbursts.

If Congress wishes to serve as the conscience of Nigerian workers, it must purge itself of catalytic political voyages that can truncate our democracy.





We believe that Nigerians see this new unscrupulous advocacy as a comedy to entertain only the unsuspecting.”

